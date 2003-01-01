Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Homemade fried potato slices, assorted pickles, rabbit stewed in the oven. National Moldavian, Romanian, or Ukrainian cuisine. Traditional dishes in an authentic interior.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122139945

Item ID: 2122139945

Homemade fried potato slices, assorted pickles, rabbit stewed in the oven. National Moldavian, Romanian, or Ukrainian cuisine. Traditional dishes in an authentic interior.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MaryLucky

MaryLucky