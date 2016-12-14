Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Homemade Easter buns with traditional eggs on a kitchen board. Easter preparation. Healthy natural food. Brown ancient background in rustic style.
Edit
Fresh homemade muffins with jam on a wooden background
Easter cake with brown colored eggs on a wooden background
Easter cakes and painted eggs on a wooden table.
cupcakes and strawberries on wooden background
Homemade chocolate cake Copy space
Easter cake with candied fruit, raisins and almonds.
Easter composition with orthodox sweet bread, kulich and eggs on rustic wooden background. Easter holidays breakfast concept. Toned images

See more

1314777614

See more

1314777614

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141999647

Item ID: 2141999647

Homemade Easter buns with traditional eggs on a kitchen board. Easter preparation. Healthy natural food. Brown ancient background in rustic style.

Formats

  • 4608 × 3141 pixels • 15.4 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 682 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 341 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana_Pink

Tatiana_Pink