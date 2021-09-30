Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098981150
Homemade Christmas gingerbread house with icing and gingerbread cookies with walnuts. Christmas decorations with angel and bell.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventangelaromaticassorted cookiesbakedbaking ingredientsbellbiscuitbrowncelebrationchristmas backgroundchristmas cookiechristmas decorationchristmas foodcinnamoncloseupconfectionerycookiecookingdecorationdeliciousdessertfestivefestive seasonfoodgerman cookiegingerbreadgingerbread cakegingerbread cookiesgingerbread househomemadehomemade cakehoneyicingnewornamentpastryseasonalsnackspicestarstar-shaped cinnamon biscuitsweettabletastytraditionalwalnutwinteryearyuletide
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist