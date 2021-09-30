Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084773357
Homemade christmas cake with swith gingerbread cookies in shape of houses. Festive Cake with Christmas decor. Christmas decor, atmosphere, winter background
N
By Natalya Mok
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbakedbakerybiscuitcakecandycelebrationchristmascookiecookingdecemberdecordecorateddecorationdecorativedessertfestivefoodfrostedfrostinggarlandgiftgingergingerbreadgingerbread houseglazedholidayhomehome comforthomemadehouseicinglightmerrymulti-colorednewseasonseasonalsnowsugarsugaredsweettastytraditiontraditionaltreewhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist