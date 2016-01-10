Images

Image
Homemade chocolate cake with roasted walnuts, sweet biscuit cake for dessert, brown food color on a wooden background, next to a spatula and a crushed walnut
Turkish delight
Old Fashioned Sour Cream Cookies.style rustic.selective focus
Homemade Caramel Popcorn
Peanuts brittle or groundnut chikki with jaggery or gachak
Traditional turkish dessert baklava with cashew, walnuts. Homemade baklava with nuts and honey.
Homemade Whole Wheat Bread Ready to Eat
Traditional turkish dessert baklava with cashew, walnuts. Homemade baklava with nuts and honey.

1576544482

1576544482

2124472247

Item ID: 2124472247

Formats

  • 3896 × 5844 pixels • 13 × 19.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna-2118

Anna-2118