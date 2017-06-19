Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Homemade asian style soup ramen with noodles, grilled duck breast, tofu, seaweed nori chips and boiled egg in ceramic bowl with chopsticks and spoon on brown table with knitted straw napkin.
Formats
6549 × 4366 pixels • 21.8 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG