Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Home made pizza can be rolled and then cut into pieces. These can then be baked together to form a 'tear and share feast.'
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3554 × 5568 pixels • 11.8 × 18.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
638 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
319 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG