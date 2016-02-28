Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Home gardening concept, close-up. Child red-haired boy watering seedlings in peat eco-pots standing on the windowsill.
Blonde woman in a restaurant is having lunch with friends or business partners.
Stressed working Asian woman have a coffee at cafe
Woman reading a book
girl is working in a cafe. concept of freelancing, coffee and laptop.
Portrait of young businesswoman with arms crossed standing at office
business man talking on the phone in his hand coffee mug, success, work
Businesswoman outdoors with laptop

See more

16847530

See more

16847530

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132717993

Item ID: 2132717993

Home gardening concept, close-up. Child red-haired boy watering seedlings in peat eco-pots standing on the windowsill.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AnnMishel

AnnMishel