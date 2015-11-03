Images

Image
homalomena rubescens variegated is a rare plant which have awesome splotches and speckles of silvery green adorn the elephant ear shaped leaves can find in Thailand
grass like long beans
The Tree after the rain drop
flowers of deadly nightshade, Atropa belladonna,
Green mantis is sitting on a rose leaf
Natural green leaves pattern background / Leaf beautiful in the tropical forest plant jungle
macro of a green plant
Green tomatoes. Fresh organic tomato in countryside garden. Organic vegetables. Ecologically clean agriculture in the village. Salad ingredients.

Item ID: 2136168279

Formats

  • 3936 × 2624 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

pornpan sangkarat

pornpan sangkarat