Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
homalomena rubescens variegated is a rare plant which have awesome splotches and speckles of silvery green adorn the elephant ear shaped leaves can find in Thailand
Formats
3936 × 2624 pixels • 13.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG