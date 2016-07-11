Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
homalomena rubescens variegated is a rare plant which have awesome splotches and speckles of silvery green adorn the elephant ear shaped leaves can find in Thailand
Formats
2624 × 3936 pixels • 8.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG