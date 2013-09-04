Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Holy Week in Zamora, Spain, procession of the Royal Brotherhood of Our Mother of Anguish on the night of Good Friday. Censer being moved by a penitent during the procession.
Edit
metronome with man holding electric guitar
Making natural gas boiler installation in the house
wooden cross on Holy Bible on wooden background
craftsman on work - worker man
this is oriental doorbell
The beautiful city of Stockholm, Sweden.
Lock chain selective focus

See more

1142409107

See more

1142409107

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141439925

Item ID: 2141439925

Holy Week in Zamora, Spain, procession of the Royal Brotherhood of Our Mother of Anguish on the night of Good Friday. Censer being moved by a penitent during the procession.

Formats

  • 3881 × 2578 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

NATI_HDEZ