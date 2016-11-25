Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 109158971
HOLLYWOOD, USA -JUNE 26: facade of famous historic Roosevelt Hotel on June 26,2012 in Hollywood, USA. It first opened on May 15, 1927. It is now managed by Thompson Hotels.
Photo Formats
5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.