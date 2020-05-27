Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2058171980
holidays, christmas and celebration concept - close up of camp mug with whipped cream and marshmallow, candy canes, books and decorations at home
Photo Formats
3736 × 5604 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.