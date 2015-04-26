Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Holiday shopping online young person woman purchasing web shop, entrepreneur pays using laptop, happy person girl is enjoying buying gifts and sitting on floor with her laptop at home.
Positive delighted young woman pointing at monitor
A friends sitting at cafe, laughing, using laptop and having fun time. Lifestyle concept
A friends sitting at cafe, laughing, using digital tablet and having fun time. Lifestyle concept
Woman working with her colleague in the office.
A friends sitting at cafe, laughing, using digital tablet and having fun time. Lifestyle concept
People Meeting Laptop Technology Friends Togetherness Concept
Man and woman drinking coffee and eating desert in a cafe. Two people, man and woman with laptop in cafe communicate, laughing and enjoying the time spending with each otherand. Couple in love on a

See more

570308770

See more

570308770

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124802829

Item ID: 2124802829

Holiday shopping online young person woman purchasing web shop, entrepreneur pays using laptop, happy person girl is enjoying buying gifts and sitting on floor with her laptop at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4004 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Moon Safari

Moon Safari