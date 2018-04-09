Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Holiday shopping online young person woman purchasing web shop, entrepreneur pays using laptop, happy person girl is enjoying buying gifts and sitting on floor with her laptop at home.
Virtual Reality. Excited African American Father And Son Trying VR Glasses At Home, Playing Videogames Together
Loving couple is relaxing at home. Handsome man and beautiful woman spending time together, lying on a couch, reading book and watching TV.
Happy couple communicating while using credit card and laptop for online shopping at home.
Cheerful Black teen Boy And His Dad Watching Comedy Movie On Laptop Together, Relaxing On Sofa In Livivng Room, Empty Space
Happy solider and his small daughter relaxing at home and watching something on digital tablet.
Old couple using tablet together in the house.
Cheerful Black Father And Son Watching Funny Videos On Digital Tablet Together, Wearing Wireless Headphones, Relaxing On Sofa At Home

See more

1648468153

See more

1648468153

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124802802

Item ID: 2124802802

Holiday shopping online young person woman purchasing web shop, entrepreneur pays using laptop, happy person girl is enjoying buying gifts and sitting on floor with her laptop at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3337 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Moon Safari

Moon Safari