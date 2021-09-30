Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089743313
Holiday Christmas table decor for festive and fancy holiday meals. Background, copy space, close-up
K
By Klem Mitch
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrangementbackgroundbaublesboughscafecelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas decorationclose-upcopy spacedecordecoratingdecoration elementsdecoration housedecorationsdecorative elementsdesigndiningdining tabledisheselegantflowersgreengreeneryholidayholidayshomehouseinteriormealornamentsplace settingplateplate settingplatesredrestaurant tablerusticseasonseasonalsettingshinysimpletabletable top viewtree decorationswedding decorwhitewinter
Similar images
More from this artist