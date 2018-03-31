Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Hiyashi is a Japanese dish consisting of chilled ramen noodles topped with various ingredients, served in summer. The ingredients are usually cold and colourful, dressing the dish with tare sauce.
Formats
7490 × 5000 pixels • 25 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG