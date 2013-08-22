Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hitting the books with a smile on her face. Portrait of a pretty young university student studying for her exams in her dorm room.
Smiling woman writing on notebook beside laptop in living room
Portrait of beautiful businesswoman holding documents at desk in office
education and business concept - international student studying in college
education and business concept - international student studying in college
Young attractive latin business woman looking happy and satisfied with credit debit card advantages and use and accounting costs, charges, taxes and mortgage with calculator on sofa at home .
Smiling young woman sitting at desk, relaxing and reading a book, learning and education concept
Young smiling brunette woman sitting opposite web camera and laughing with eyes closed during online meeting or teleconference from home. Online communication concept

See more

1829387876

See more

1829387876

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137828995

Item ID: 2137828995

Hitting the books with a smile on her face. Portrait of a pretty young university student studying for her exams in her dorm room.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A