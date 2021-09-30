Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091988945
Historical street with small shops in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. Cityscape at winter time in New Westminster. Street view, travel photo, selective focus, nobody-December 5,2021
New Westminster, BC, Canada
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apartmentarchitecturebcbeautifulbritishbuildingbuildingscanadacanadiancitycolumbiacomplexcondocondominiumcondosdistricteditorialentranceestateexteriorfacadefronthouselandmarklivingnewnew westminsteroldpropertyrealrealtyresidentialroadshopsskystoresstreetsuburbansuburbiasuburbssustainabletourismtowntownhousetreeurbanusawestminsterwindowwinter
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist