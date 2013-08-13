Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Historical Sion town with its two castles, Chateau de Tourbillon and Valere Basilica, spectacular set in the swiss Alps mountains, canton Valais, Switzerland, in blue evening light
Formats
6774 × 3271 pixels • 22.6 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 483 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 242 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG