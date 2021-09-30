Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086345771
Historical monument . Vyborg, View of the House of the Merchant Gil. Leningrad region.
Vyborg, Leningrad Oblast, Russia
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureattractionbluebuildingcastlecitycityscapecultural heritageculturedefenseeuropefortfortificationfortresshistoricalhistorical buildinghistoryislandlandmarklandscapeleningrad regionmedievalmedieval fortressmonumentnorthwestolafolaf toweroldoutdoorrussiarussianscandinaviaskyst. olaf towerst. petersburgstonestrongholdstructureswedishtourismtouristtowertowntravelviewvyborgvyborg castlewallwater
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Vintage
Similar images
More from this artist