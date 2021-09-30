Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092383496
Historic wayside cross in Valais, Switzerland
Valais, Switzerland
T
By Traveller70
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alpsalps mountainsbeautifulbluechristianchristianitycloudscrosscrucifixeuropefaithflowergeraniumgodhighhillhill countryhistoriclandscapemedievalmonumentmountainnatureoldold crossoutdoorpeakrangered flowersreligionreligiousridgescenicskyspiritualitystonesuissesunsunnyswiss alpsswitzerlandsymboltourismtravelvalaisvalleyviewvillagewalliswayside cross
Categories: Religion, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist