Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Historic sign above entrance for a pharmacy (Apotheke)
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

60345088

Stock Photo ID: 60345088

Historic sign above entrance for a pharmacy (Apotheke)

Photo Formats

  • 5456 × 3637 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

photoinnovation

photoinnovation

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.