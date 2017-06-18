Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Historic framework bridge construction Ponte Dom Luís I (Ponte Luíz), old portuguese tourist landmark at Douro river, cities Vila Nova de Gaia and Porto (Oporto), Portugal, Europe. September 24, 2020.
Metal electric pole on a blue sky background
The Main Avenue Bridge in Wallington, New Jersey
WARRINGTON. CHESHIRE. ENGLAND. 30-05-20. The Crosfield transporter bridge. Built to link the halves of the Crosfield factory site on either side of a loop of the River Mersey.
The Finnieston Giant Cantilever Crane (aka Stobcross Crane) beside the River Clyde in Glasgow, Scotland. 8th September 2013
A beautiful blue sky behind a pylon
bridge and blue sky
San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina - 31st March 2016. Viaducto La Polvorilla is the name given to the best known of the viaducts through which passes the Train to the Clouds - then a las nubes

See more

498071332

See more

498071332

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132820673

Item ID: 2132820673

Historic framework bridge construction Ponte Dom Luís I (Ponte Luíz), old portuguese tourist landmark at Douro river, cities Vila Nova de Gaia and Porto (Oporto), Portugal, Europe. September 24, 2020.

Important information

Formats

  • 3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jens_Bee

Jens_Bee