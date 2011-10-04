Images

The historic castle quarter, Via Posterna, in winter in the small town of Malcesine on the north shore of lake Garda, Verona Province, Veneto, north east, Italy. The castle walls are right
Traditional stone houses in narrow street, Fornalutx village, Majorca island, Spain
Far west old town in the Desert of Tabernas, Almeria, Spain.
Old medieval alley with passageways in the historic city of Cuenca. europe spain
SANTA FE, NM USA APRIL 21: Historic adobe house on april 21, 2014 in Santa Fe, NM. Today, many of Santa Fe 400-year-old structures still stand, and they are found throughout a number of areas
Saint-Nazaire-en-Royans a small French town in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region Travel Frence
A front yard of the traditional Arab mud brick house abandoned in Al Majmaah, Saudi Arabia
An ancient village inside Mangiapane Cave or “Grotta Mangiapane” inhabited until 50s’ and remained untouched, Custonaci, Sicily, Italy

Item ID: 2128534136

Formats

  • 2709 × 4064 pixels • 9 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

D

Dragoncello