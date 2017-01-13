Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
hispanic pretty woman looking serious and cross with finger pressed to lips demanding silence or quiet, keeping a secret
Young beautiful woman wearing sweater standing over pink isolated background looking confident at the camera with smile with crossed arms and hand raised on chin. Thinking positive.
Young beautiful woman wearing casual winter sweater serious face thinking about question with hand on chin, thoughtful about confusing idea
Horizontal shot of thoughtful woman has troubles expression, being deep in thoughts, has feathers on head, dressed in nightclothes, stands against white background with copy space for your text
Puzzled displeased beautiful woman with a finger in the face
Caucasian female with long hair dressed casually looks at camera with dreamily expression, has serious expression of face, keeping index finger on cheek.
portrait of beautiful calm pensive woman on pink background
Vertical shot of thoughtful European female looks upwards, keeps fingers on cheek, contemplates about future wedding with boyfriend, dressed casually, has weekend, isolated on pink wall. Monochrome

See more

1114622327

See more

1114622327

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136119693

Item ID: 2136119693

hispanic pretty woman looking serious and cross with finger pressed to lips demanding silence or quiet, keeping a secret

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6900 × 4291 pixels • 23 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 622 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 311 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kues

Kues