Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hispanic middle age couple holding shopping bags and credit card pointing down looking sad and upset, indicating direction with fingers, unhappy and depressed.
Two teen girls blogger presents beauty products, combs and curling hair and transmits live video to social networks. Focus on the influencer of teenage blogger girls. Beauty blogger and vlog concept.
Young man as a customer is happy about a polo shirt while shopping
Girl chooses evening dress at clothing store. Shop consultant helps her
Smiling happy cheerful couple examining various sports clothes in sports store
Beautiful woman shopping in a clothing store. Lifestyle.
Portrait of happy adult couple carrying bags with purchases in boutique
Attractive African young woman looking excited checking out price tag of a dress at the clothing store sale sales retail shopaholic excitement happiness offer discount buying customer consumerism

See more

669810433

See more

669810433

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136182935

Item ID: 2136182935

Hispanic middle age couple holding shopping bags and credit card pointing down looking sad and upset, indicating direction with fingers, unhappy and depressed.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com