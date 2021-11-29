Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094990109
Hilo, Hawaii - November 29, 2021: King Kamehameha I Statue by R. Sandrin in Wailoa River State Recreation Area, Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Categories: The Arts, Buildings/Landmarks
