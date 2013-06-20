Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A hillside view of a large pile of soil which is left on the ground during the day with the sky in the background which is common in rural Thai farmland.
Formats
6720 × 3780 pixels • 22.4 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG