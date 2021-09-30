Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083828894
Hiking trail leading through stunning snow-covered winter landscape with rocks and trees in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada with sun shining through the thick fog in the Rocky Mountains.
#1 Compound RD, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
