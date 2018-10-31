Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hiker woman with backpack at summit of Hahnkogel (Klek) with scenic view on mountain peaks in Karawanks and Julian Alps, Carinthia, Austria. Border with Slovenia. Triglav National Park. Goal seeking
Woman standing on rock with scenic view on river Gail flowing through the Schuett in natural park Dobratsch in Villach, Carinthia, Austria. Gailtaler and Villacher Alps. Crystal clear water. Freedom
Woman hiking to the Frauenkogel (Dovska Baba) with scenic view on the Karawanks, Carinthia, Austria. Borders Austria, Slovenia, Italy. Triglav National Park. Mount Triglav and Mangart in the back. Awe
Woman hiking to the Frauenkogel (Dovska Baba) with scenic view on the Karawanks, Carinthia, Austria. Borders Austria, Slovenia, Italy. Triglav National Park. Mount Triglav and Mangart in the back. Awe
Hiker woman with backpack at summit of Hahnkogel (Klek) with scenic view on mountain peaks in Karawanks and Julian Alps, Carinthia, Austria. Border with Slovenia. Triglav National Park. Goal seeking
Hiker man breathing on the summit of Hahnkogel (Klek) with scenic view on mountain peaks in the Karawanks and Julian Alps, Carinthia, Austria. Border with Slovenia. Triglav National Park. Freedom
Hiker woman with backpack at summit of Hahnkogel (Klek) with scenic view on mountain peaks in Karawanks and Julian Alps, Carinthia, Austria. Border with Slovenia. Triglav National Park. Goal seeking
Hiker woman with backpack at summit of Hahnkogel (Klek) with scenic view on mountain peaks in Karawanks and Julian Alps, Carinthia, Austria. Border with Slovenia. Triglav National Park. Spreading arms

See more

2136210721

See more

2136210721

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137369591

Item ID: 2137369591

Hiker woman with backpack at summit of Hahnkogel (Klek) with scenic view on mountain peaks in Karawanks and Julian Alps, Carinthia, Austria. Border with Slovenia. Triglav National Park. Goal seeking

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Christopher Moswitzer

Christopher Moswitzer