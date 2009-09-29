Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hiker girl taking a rest on a rock in the mountains. Windy day. Travel and healthy lifestyle outdoors in fall season
Hiker girl taking a rest on a rock in the mountains. Enjoying the view. Travel and healthy lifestyle outdoors in fall season
Young couple with backpacks hiking in the mountains and enjoying valley view
Two hikers enjoying the view from top of a mountain
Early spring time - father with son walk with dog on mountain hills
Tourist trail hiking in the forest Traveler Man with backpack crossing the mountain
Hiker standing on top of the mountain with valley on the background.
Hikers with backpacks relaxing on top of a mountain and enjoying the view of valley

See more

770944936

See more

770944936

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137095149

Item ID: 2137095149

Hiker girl taking a rest on a rock in the mountains. Windy day. Travel and healthy lifestyle outdoors in fall season

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nikola Spasenoski

Nikola Spasenoski