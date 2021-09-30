Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093433091
High voltage power lines and power pylons in the agricultural field. Electricity distribution.
S
By Stefan_Sutka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturalagricultureagriculture fieldbluecablecablescloudsconstructiondangerdistributionelectricelectricalelectricityelectricity pylonenergyengineeringenvironmentfieldgrassgridhigh voltagehigh voltage posthigh voltage power lineshigh voltage towerindustrialindustryinfrastructurelandscapelinelinesmetalnatureoutdoorplantpowerpower linepower line transmission towerpylonpylonsruralskysteelsupplytechnologytowertransmissionwire
Categories: Technology, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist