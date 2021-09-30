Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082697996
High voltage electric pylons against coal power plant high pipes with black smoke moving upwards polluting atmosphere. Production of electrical energy with fossil fuel concept
UKRAINE
B
By Bilanol
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atmosphereblackburningchimneyclimateclimate changeco2coalcontaminationdarkdirtydistributionecologyelectricelectricityemissionenergyenvironmentenvironmentalexhaustfacilityfactoryfossilfuelfumesgasgeneratorglobalglobal warminggreenhousehigh voltageindustrialmanufacturingnuclearpipeplantpollutionpowerpower linepower plantpower stationproductionpylonsmokesmokestackthermaltowertransmissionwire
Categories: Technology, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist