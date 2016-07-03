Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
High school female student in business suit sitting on floating in air book. Musician with music brass instrument in hands. Attractive young woman with trumpet flying in blue sky. Career and study
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5000 × 3000 pixels • 16.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG