Image
High resolution panorama of Sydney Harbour National Park and heads opening to the Tasman Sea. Manly to the extreme left and the exclusive suburbs of Watsons Bay and Vaucluse to the right.
Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

45509686

Stock Photo ID: 45509686

Photo Formats

  • 13783 × 5296 pixels • 45.9 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 384 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 192 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jo Chambers

