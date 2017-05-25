Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
High resolution. Luxury abstract fluid art painting in alcohol ink technique, mixture of blue, white and gold paints. Imitation of marble stone cut, glowing golden veins. Tender and dreamy design.
Edit
abstract multicolor texture strange beautiful photo background
abstract multicolor texture kaleidoscope
Watercolor impressionism wallpaper wet brush paint liquid background for card. Aquarelle bright color abstract hand drawn paper texture backdrop vivid element for text design, web, print.
Marble texture. Stars on the marble texture. Stars. Scattered stars. Winding texture. Abstract background. Marble texture. Background for greeting card. Background for banner. Vector graphics
Watercolor background. Colorful texture. Oil painting style.
Varicolored abstract of overlapping sine waves in earth tones suggestive of the American Southwest for decoration or background with themes of interaction or interconnection
dark gray cool trendy abstract background blank for graphic layout perfect bright gradient

See more

1760409206

See more

1760409206

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2136156179

Item ID: 2136156179

High resolution. Luxury abstract fluid art painting in alcohol ink technique, mixture of blue, white and gold paints. Imitation of marble stone cut, glowing golden veins. Tender and dreamy design.

Formats

  • 14173 × 4724 pixels • 47.2 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Amelia_Austin

Amelia_Austin