Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089528849
High multi-storey buildings under construction against blue cloudy sky and many cranes timelapse. Active work at construction site of new skyscrapers and towers
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialapartmentarchitecturebusinesscapitalchainscitycommercialconcreteconstructioncorporationcranedevelopmentdodubaiengineeringexteriorframegrowthhighhighrisehouseindustrialindustrylandscapelapselifelightmechanismmetalmodernmultistorynewpropertypullreflectreinforcementsiteskyscrapersteelstructuretalltimetime-lapsetimelapsetowertransportationuaeurbanworkplace
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist