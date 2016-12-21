Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
High fashion look. Glamour stylish sexy blonde model in black latex lingerie isolated on white background. Beauty stylish blonde woman posing in studio.Hot lingerie model. Latex fashion.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6144 × 4186 pixels • 20.5 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 681 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 341 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG