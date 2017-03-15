Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
High Camp for the Aconcagua Polish Glacier and Polish Traverse routes. This is a great view of the Polish Glacier, and the climbers' path angling up to meet the Normal Route from Plaza de las Mulas.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

22573090

Stock Photo ID: 22573090

High Camp for the Aconcagua Polish Glacier and Polish Traverse routes. This is a great view of the Polish Glacier, and the climbers' path angling up to meet the Normal Route from Plaza de las Mulas.

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Johnathan Esper