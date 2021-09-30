Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081350792
High angle view of rugged Rocky Mountains (Massive Range) with snow-capped peaks above Bow Valley with forests, winding stream and Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.
Banff, AB, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialalbertabanffbanff national parkbeautifulbowbow riverbow valleybrettcanadacanadianforesthigh angle viewhighwayhighway 1landscapemassifmassivemassive rangemount brettmountainmountainsnational parknaturepanoramapanoramicpeakpilotpilot mountainrangeriverrockrockiesrockyrocky mountainsroughruggedskyslopesnowsnow-cappedt-cantchtoptraveltreesvalleyviewwindingwinding river
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist