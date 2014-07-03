Images

High angle view of crowded Beyazit Square on March 23, 2022. Beyazit Square is a square in the district of Fatih, situated in the European part of Istanbul, Turkey.
Amboise, France -October 16, 2019: Overview of the historic village amboise from Chateau d'Amboise in the old center of the city.
View of the old harbor "Vallon des Auffes" in Marseille in South France on a summer evening
ETRETAT, FRANCE - JULY 18, 2012: Etretat - turquoise sea and alabaster cliff. Etretat is commune in Seine-Maritime department in Haute-Normandie region in northwestern France, famous seaside resort.
Bern, Switzerland - June 04, 2017: Cityscape of Bern with shopping street in the old medieval city. Top view, Bern, Switzerland.
ETRETAT, FRANCE - JULY 18, 2012: Panoramic views of famous village d'Etretat - commune in Seine-Maritime department in Haute-Normandie region. Etretat is now a famous French seaside resort.
Amman, Jordan - March 30th 2020: Iconic lanterns on Rainbow Street, the bustling heart of Jordan's capital city Amman.
ETRETAT, FRANCE - JULY 18, 2012: Panoramic views of famous village d'Etretat - commune in Seine-Maritime department in Haute-Normandie region. Etretat is now a famous French seaside resort.

