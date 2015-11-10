Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
High angle view of Beyazit Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on March 23, 2022. The Bayezid II Mosque is an early 16th century Ottoman imperial mosque located in the Beyazit Square area of Istanbul, Turkey.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 01, 2020: Eminonu District and Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul City.
Nuruosmaniye mosque and the Blue Mosque
background roof in the old town in the center of Istanbul
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 17th 2021 - mosque in Istanbul Turkey
ANKARA, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 10 2016 : Ankara and Kocatepe Mosque
November 2019, Istanbul. View of the beautiful Suleymaniye mosque in Istanbul
"Hagia Sophia". Hagia Sophia's view from the sea. Famous historical structure of Istanbul. Historical peninsula region. Istanbul. Turkey. November 2017.

See more

761252875

See more

761252875

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137745693

Item ID: 2137745693

High angle view of Beyazit Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on March 23, 2022. The Bayezid II Mosque is an early 16th century Ottoman imperial mosque located in the Beyazit Square area of Istanbul, Turkey.

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tolga ildun

tolga ildun