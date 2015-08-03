Images

Hidroponic is a type of horticulture and a subset of hydroculture which involves growing plants, usually crops, without soil, by using mineral nutrient solutions in an aqueous solvent.
hydroponic vegetable farm, small organic green lettuces in hydroponic pipe
greenhouse lettuce of different colors
Fresh green salads in the farm using hydroponic system
Interior of a greenhouse, full of growing flowers and plants
An agricultural nursery plant grown in a modern greenhouse.
Organic hydroponic vegetable garden farm
Green Oak Vegetables planting hydroponics

1347422705

2138249775

Item ID: 2138249775

Formats

  • 4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

