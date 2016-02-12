Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Hes determined to make that deadline. High angle shot of an unidentifiable computer programmer working alone late at night.
Developing programmer Development Website design and coding technologies working in software company office stock
Man playing computer game on custom made desktop with joypad, keyboard, mouse.
Man watching streaming series in a laptop computer, lying in the bed at home.
Business woman working on financial report, view over the shoulder
girl types text with her hands for making out ticket for parking machine and payment for travel. Concept of new technologies in road transport.
Photo of beautiful woman holding a coffee cup and making a video calling with friend while sitting at the leather couch in living room. Work from home/Remote working concept.
finance,accounting,Businesswomen analyzing investment charts with calculator laptop calculate technology in office, marketing business analysis data concept

See more

1061379647

See more

1061379647

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129942897

Item ID: 2129942897

Hes determined to make that deadline. High angle shot of an unidentifiable computer programmer working alone late at night.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A