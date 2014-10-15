Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The Hermitage (State Hermitage) is one of the largest and most significant art and cultural-historical museums in the world, located in the northern capital of the country, St. Petersburg.At night wit
Formats
6016 × 3384 pixels • 20.1 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG