Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097995119
Herd of African elephants, Loxodonta, casually walking through the bush of an african landscape.
South Africa
J
By Jens Otte
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanafrican elephantafrican safariafrican wildlifeanimalbigbig fivebotswanabushconservationeareast africaeastern africaelephantendangeredenvironmentgamegreyheadherbivorehugeivorykenyakrugerlargeloxodontamammalnatureoutdoorpachydermparkpoachingsafarisafari animalssouthsouth africasouthern africastrengthstrongtanzaniatourismtraveltrunktusktuskswildwildernesswildlifewildlife photography
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist