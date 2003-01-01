Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Herbal tea with green tea leaves in a transparent jar and white plate. Herbal tea on a wooden spoon. On white background. Tea concept. view from above. copy space.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134117687

Item ID: 2134117687

Herbal tea with green tea leaves in a transparent jar and white plate. Herbal tea on a wooden spoon. On white background. Tea concept. view from above. copy space.

Formats

  • 6659 × 4106 pixels • 22.2 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 617 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 309 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Avocado_studio

Avocado_studio