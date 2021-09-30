Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091957331
Herbal tea with camomile, fresh medical herbs and flowers, tea cup, tea pot, jar of honey, lemon top view on stone background, herbal alternative medicine and homeopathy remedy concept
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antioxidantasianbackgroundbeveragebiobotanicalcamomilechinesecoldcupdrinkflowerflugreenhealinghealth carehealthyherbherbalholistichomeopathyhoneyhotingredientleafleaveslemonmedicalmedicationmedicinalmedicinenaturalnaturopathypeppermintplantrelaxationremedyteateapotteatimetherapytop viewtraditionaltreatment
Categories: Miscellaneous, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist