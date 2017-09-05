Images

Image
Heraklion, Grete, Greece , September 5 2017: Rescued immigrants arriving at Heraklion, Crete, Greece on board a Malysian chemicals-oil tanker . Editorial image
Heraklion, Grete, Greece, September 5 2017: Immigrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea east of Crete island, arrive at Heraklion harbor, on board a Malaysian chemicals-oil tanker. Editorial image
1505082923

1505082923

2132542131

Item ID: 2132542131

Important information

Formats

  • 4242 × 2828 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

G

GP PHOTOTRENDS